MUMBAI – India cricket captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday he expects a healthy and professional discussion with Sourav Ganguly, a day after the newly appointed board chief termed the batting mainstay the "most important man" for the game in the country.
One of India's most successful captains, Ganguly took over the reins of the world's richest cricket board on Wednesday from a court-appointed panel which governed the game in the country for nearly three years.
The 47-year-old promised full support to Kohli to make India the best team in the world and said he will sit down with the captain to chart the way forward.
"I am going to meet him now," Kohli told reporters at a promotional event in Mumbai. "I have met him before to discuss a lot of things. I am looking forward to a good discussion."
Ganguly, who played 113 tests and 311 one-day internationals, helped India emerge from a damaging match-fixing scandal in 2000 and led the side to 21 test wins.