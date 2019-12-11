MUMBAI - India captain Virat Kohli led a six-hitting fest against West Indies during a blistering unbeaten knock of 70 off 29 balls, guiding his team to a 67-run series-clinching victory in the third and final Twenty20 international on Wednesday.
Asked to set a target in the decider at Wankhede Stadium, the hosts batted the Caribbean side out of the contest with an imposing total of 240 for three from their 20 overs.
In reply, the twice world champions in the format finished on 173 for eight with captain Kieron Pollard top-scoring with 68 from 39, his innings studded with six sixes and five fours.
Hard-hitting West Indies opener Evin Lewis suffered soft tissue damage to his right knee while fielding and was unable to bat, dealing them a blow before their chase even started.
Once India's seamers reduced the tourists to 17 for three at the start of the fourth over, it was too much to ask even for the Caribbean power-hitters to turn the match around.