Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, September 9, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

India's Kohli surprised himself with drought-ending T20 hundred

FILE - Virat Kohli finally got some runs under his belt. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

FILE - Virat Kohli finally got some runs under his belt. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Published 44m ago

Share

Dubai -Virat Kohli's agonising wait for an international hundred is finally over and the star Indian batsman is surprised he ended the drought with a century in the game's 20-overs format.

Kohli's unbeaten 122 in Thursday's Asia Cup match against Afghanistan was his first international century since his 70th in a test match in November 2019.

Story continues below Advertisement

Holders India could not make the final but Kohli is the tournament's leading scorer with 276 runs from five innings including his maiden century in T20 Internationals albeit in a dead rubber.

"I was a bit shocked because this was the format I least expected a century to come in any time soon, but it's all God's blessings," the 33-year-old said during a mid-innings interview.

"I have been working hard and this was just a moment which was very special for me and the team as well."

More on this

Kohli's return to form augurs well for India ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia beginning next month.

Talking at the presentation ceremony later, man-of-the-match Kohli said he did not feel he was out of form despite his prolonged wait for a hundred.

"What actually surprised me was my 60s became failures, which was quite shocking for me.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I was batting pretty well and contributing, but it didn't seem to be good enough."

Kohli said the month-long break he took from the game this year did wonders for him and the team environment also helped.

"I went back to the drawing board, came back fresh, came back excited.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The team management have also had great communication with me through these times, they've kept me very relaxed, kept my perspective right."

"They said 'you just bat and enjoy yourself'... So it was just a matter of getting back into the space of enjoyment."

Reuters

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

India CricketVirat KohliT20iCricket

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters