NEW DELHI – Captaining India is such an honour for Rohit Sharma that he would not fuss whether it's full time or sporadic, the stylish opener said on Thursday.
Virat Kohli leads India across formats but former players including Yuvraj Singh see merit in split captaincy with limited-overs stalwart Rohit as the white-ball leader.
Rohit captained India to Asia Cup victory last year and, with Kohli resting, will lead the side again in the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh starting in New Delhi on Sunday.
Rohit has also polished his leadership credentials by leading Mumbai Indians to four Indian Premier League titles but was not too hung up on permanent captaincy in the shorter formats.
“Look, these are beyond our controls,” Rohit, the only batsman with three 200-plus scores in one-day internationals, told reporters on Thursday.