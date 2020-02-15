SYDNEY – Indian's explosive top order needs to bat longer to support their wobbly middle order in the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, opener Smriti Mandhana said on Saturday.
Mandhana, teenaged duo of Shafali Verma and Jemima Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur headline what Australia coach Matthew Mott described as the most feared batting line-up in the tournament.
Their middle order, however, looked vulnerable in Wednesday's tri-series final against Australia in Melbourne.
Chasing 156 for victory, India looked very much on the course before their spectacular collapse when they lost seven wickets for only 29 runs as the hosts triumphed by 11 runs.
"The middle order could definitely improve," Mandhana said.