Shikhar Dhawan hurt his left shoulder while diving on the field against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photo: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

BENGALURU – Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of India's tour of New Zealand with a shoulder injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday. Dhawan, a regular opening batsman for India's limited overs teams, hurt his left shoulder while diving on the field in the series-clinching one-day international win over Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday.

"An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint," the BCCI said in a statement.

"His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy."

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has been named the replacement for the Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand, while Prithvi Shaw has earned his maiden ODI call-up.