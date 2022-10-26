IOL Sport Show: Allan Donald will do everything to help Bangladesh beat Proteas

Cape Town — The Proteas have moved on to Sydney after their abandoned opening T20 World Cup game in Hobart and will be eager to get their willows out instead of their brollies against Bangladesh on Thursday. Senior cricket writer Zaahier Adams was joined by South Africa Under-19 coach Shukri Conrad on the IOL Sport Show once again, to analyse the Proteas’ chances.

Story continues below Advertisement

Conrad believes that Bangladesh’s best chance of upsetting the Proteas would be through their seam-bowling attack, but the former Cape Cobras and Lions coach believes SA should still win “comfortably”. Former Proteas fast bowler Allan Donald is, though, in the Tigers camp and Conrad expects him to motivate the young Bangladesh bowling attack to put one over his countrymen. “AD (Donald) is a real professional and he is going to give everything to make sure Bangladesh have the best chance of beating us (SA),” Conrad said.

“He'll be great for those young players. He is a motivator. He speaks from a position of power, having done it, and that often means a helluva lot for young players. AD has been really good for them. “They have a genuine pace attack, and given the conditions, if there is a little something, they are going to find, so therefore you need to respect that new ball a little bit. The last thing you want to be doing is exposing David (Miller), Stubbo (Tristan Stubbs) to a newish ball and their quicks still running in. Their main threat will come with the ball.” IOL Sport