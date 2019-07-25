Sam Curran looks dejected after being caught out by Ireland's James McCollum. Photo: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

LONDON – Ireland moved within sight of a remarkable test win over England as they reduced the hosts to 303-9 in their second innings at Lord's on Thursday to trail by 181 at the end of day two. After the mayhem of the first day when England were skittled for 85 and 20 wickets fell, the World Cup champions appeared to have seized control when they reached 171 for one early on another sweltering afternoon.

But they lost seven wickets for 77 runs as Ireland, playing in only their third test match ever and first against England, hit back with Mark Adair taking three wickets.

Sam Curran (37) and Stuart Broad (21 not out) frustrated Ireland's hopes with a counter-attack before flashes of lightning forced the umpires to take the players off.

Ireland, who lost their only two previous matches since gaining test status in 2017, will need to take the last England wicket early on Friday before setting about chasing the total.

