Russell Domingo, former coach of South Africa. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – South African cricket could lose another high-quality coach with former Proteas mentor Russell Domingo being lined up for the Bangladesh head coaching position. Domingo arrived in Dhaka yesterday and went straight into a three-hour long meeting with BCB president Nazmul Hasan at his private office, along with other board directors.

Domingo is one of three candidates to succeed Steve Rhodes after the Englishman’s two-year contract was terminated following the Bangladesh’s eighth-place finish at the Cricket World Cup.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Khaled Mahmud, who is also a BCB director, was appointed interim coach but could not change the team’s fortunes as the Tigers slumped to a 3-0 ODI series loss to Sri Lanka after the World Cup.

“We are in communication with a few coaches who have been short-listed for the post. The process for recruiting the next Bangladesh coach is in motion. He (Domingo) visited us for an interview, and we have a couple more as options for the job. The remaining options will visit Dhaka in the next three-four days,” BCB media committee chairman Jalal Younus said yesterday.

There it is. Domingo with BCB president Nazmul Hasan in Dhaka yesterday... 📸 Dhaka Tribune/Md Manik @IOLsport @loveBDcricket @TheTeamTigers pic.twitter.com/ipLFmldpBl — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) August 8, 2019

According to Younus, the BCB were impressed with Domingo.

“He is a highly professional coach and gave us a good presentation. He has worked with South Africa cricket for a long time, and is highly qualified for the Bangladesh job. Now we need to think from our part, and also look into the other options that we have.”

Domingo currently holds the position of South Africa “A” coach with a tour to India on the horizon that precedes the Proteas T20I and Test series against Virat Kohli’s team.

For many Domingo would have been viewed a strong candidate to take Proteas to India for the three-match T20I and three-match Test series in India on an interim basis if Cricket South Africa had not filled the vacancy after Ottis Gibson’s exit.

The BCB have already renewed Neil McKenzie’s contract after the Bangladesh batters impressed at the World Cup, while they also recently acquired the services of Charl Langeveldt.

Both McKenzie and Langeveldt were part of Domingo’s Proteas support staff during his tenure with the SA national team.

Cape Argus

Like us on Facebook