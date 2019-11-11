MUMBAI – India's search for a limited-overs No.4 batsman may finally be at an end after Shreyas Iyer proved his worth with a maiden Twenty20 international fifty in Sunday's series decider against Bangladesh.
India's struggles to fill the batting spot dominated the headlines in the lead-up to this year's 50-over World Cup in England, where they went out in the semi-finals to New Zealand.
It has been the same in the T20 format with a number of candidates fluffing their auditions in the buildup to the World Cup and Iyer was promoted to the spot for the three-match series against Bangladesh having previously batted a spot lower.
After impressive cameos in the first two matches at Delhi and Rajkot, the 24-year-old Mumbai batsman smashed 62 off just 33 balls in India's series-clinching win at Nagpur.
"Obviously there is lot of competition currently going on in the team," Iyer told reporters. "I personally feel that I compete with myself. I don't want myself to be judged with anyone or when you say that this position is empty in the team.