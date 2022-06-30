Jasprit Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England

London — Jasprit Bumrah will captain India in Friday's delayed fifth Test against England, after regular skipper Rohit Sharma was ruled out with Covid-19, it was announced Thursday.
India had given Rohit a chance to return a negative test but the opener will be unavailable, with fast bowler Bumrah leading the team instead at Edgbaston.
A Board of Control for Cricket in India statement added wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant would be the vice-captain.
Friday's match should have been played in Manchester last September only to be postponed just hours before the scheduled start because of Covid-19 concerns in the India camp.
India lead the five-match series 2-1.
Temba Bavuma out of Proteas’ England tour, recall for Rilee Rossouw
Eoin Morgan set to announce international retirement on Tuesday
WATCH: Jonny Bairstow leads England to whitewash over New Zealand
Boucher wants Proteas to shake off tentative mindset
Bavuma needs time in the nets to improve strike rate says Boucher
Bavuma and Shamsi just needs more cricket, says Proteas legend Dale Steyn
AFP