JUST IN: Vernon Philander joins Pakistan coaching staff along with Matthew Hayden

CAPE TOWN - FORMER Proteas seamer Vernon Philander has been included in the Pakistan coaching staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Philander, 36, retired from international cricket after the final Test against England last year at the Wanderers, but was still committed to playing for Western Province this coming season in the newly-formed Cricket SA provincial structure.

Philander, who has no previous formal coaching experience, will join up with former Australian Test batsman Matthew Hayden in a revamped Pakistan coaching set-up after Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis resigned after the announcement of the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman next month. The Pakistan Cricket Board also unveiled a new chief executive Ramiz Raja on Monday, with the former opening batsman being nominated by legendary Pakistan all-rounder and current Prime Minister Imran Khan. Philander and Raja have previously spent many hours discussing the game while on commentary duty during the past summer when Pakistan toured South Africa, which would have played a significant role.

"I know him (Philander) well, he understands the nuances of bowling and has a great record in Australia," Raja said of Philander's appointment. He also explained why Hayden was added to the Pakistan coaching staff. "The Australian can bring some aggression into the team. He has experience of World Cups and was a world-class player himself. Having an Australian in the dressing room will be a great benefit for us," Raja added.