’Justin Langer’s a good fit for England, but it’s probably too soon,’ says Adam Gilchrist

Cape Town — Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist has backed Justin Langer for the vacant England coaching role following the sacking of Chris Silverwood. Silverwood was shown the door following a poor Ashes series, which was won 4-0 by the Langer-coached Aussies. Langer walked out on the Australian team shortly after, and speculation has been rife that he’s been approached by England.

“I don’t say this in a provocative sense, but I do look at the setup at the moment with England and think he would be a good fit,” Gilchrist said when speaking to the Barmy Army’s The Shackles Are Off podcast. “It would be awesome to see Justin Langer working with Ben Stokes. The work ethic from Stokes is on par with Justin Langer’s and that would be intriguing to see what could grow and develop and sprout from that,” Gilchrist said about his former teammate. “And Joe Root as captain I think would benefit from a figure like Justin alongside him.”

But, Gilchrist said, it might not be the right time for Langer to accept the England job. “It just might be a bit soon... He’s been hurt, you don’t need to be Einstein to work that out. “He needs a bit of time to heal and dust himself off and work out whether he sees himself as a career coach or was coaching Australia the pinnacle and he now wants to go off and do a number of other things.”

Related video