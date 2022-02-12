Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock go for millions in Indian Premier League auction

Bangalore, India - While India's Shreyas Iyer fetched the top price in the first round of the Indian Premier League auction, the bank account of South African stars Kagiso Rabada and Faf du Plessis will also get a big boost. Iyer, who stood out with his match-winning 80 in India's 3-0 ODI whitewash of the West Indies on Friday, went to Kolkata Knight Riders for $1.62 million (R24.5 million) in the two-day auction in Bangalore.

Punjab got South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada for $1.22 million (R18.5 million), the second-highest price for a marquee player. Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for just over R14 million while Delhi Capitals got David Warner at $826 000.

Joining RCB’s #ClassOf2022:



Name: FAF du Plessis

Price: 7 CR



Welcome to the family! 🤩@faf1307 #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPLMegaAuction #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/wnEbvndOXV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 12, 2022 The tournament's two new teams Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants secured signing Mohammed Shami and Quinton de Kock respectively. De Kock will earn roughly R13 million. The first set of 10 marquee players each had a base price of $264 000 in the auction, which sets their salary for the 10-team tournament.

Kolkata secured a return for Australia's Pat Cummins for nearly $1 million and chief executive Venky Mysore said they were "delighted" at the two buys. "Delighted with how the first session has gone for us. To get back Pat Cummins at that price, actually we thought he would go higher, so happy with that," Mysore told reporters. "Obviously Shreyas, a quality Indian player, at the top of the order is a very very long term in our thinking. Couldn't be happier getting Cummins and Shreyas."

Cummins, who went to Kolkata for a record $2.17 million in 2019 but was released last year, and Shreyas Kolkata have "two solid" options for captaincy after they did not retain England's Eoin Morgan - who led them to the runners-up spot last season. The auction kicked off with Shikhar Dhawan and the Indian opener went to Punjab Kings for $1.09 million. New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult also crossed the million-dollar threshold with his $1.06 million signing by Rajasthan Royals.