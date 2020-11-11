“King KG” was devastating at IPL 2020. Here’s how the Proteas performed in the UAE...

CAPE TOWN - Some of the Proteas dazzled at IPL 2020, while others floundered in the UAE’s desert sand. With the 2020 tournament having come to and end this week, IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams gives his verdict. Kagiso Rabada: 9 Wickets: 30, BB: 4/24, Ave: 18.26, Eco: 8.34 King “KG” was devastating at IPL 2020. He bowled with both pace and skill throughout the tournament to drive Delhi Capitals to their maiden final appearance. It was his mind-blowing Super Over right at the beginning that lit Delhi’s fire and got the campaign moving in the right direction. The only disappointment in a near faultless tournament for Rabada was his performance in the final. Finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker - just two scalps shy of Dwayne Bravo’s all-time IPL record.

Anrich Nortje: 8.5

Wickets: 22, BB: 3/33, Ave: 23.27, Eco: 8.39

Having missed last year’s IPL through injury, Nortje was desperate to show the world what they had missed. Despite only coming through the back door this year as a replacement, Nortje quickly established himself as an automatic starter through some bristling spells.

Although content to play “Robin” to Rabada in the Delhi attack, he picked up crucial wickets throughout the campaign. Also shot his name into the Dubai bright lights by delivering the fastest balls in IPL’s history.

Quinton de Kock has found his feet with the bat in the last four matches of the IPL. Photo: @mipaltan via Twtter

Quinton de Kock: 8

Runs: 503 HS: 78* Ave: 35.92

The Proteas’ white-ball captain was Mumbai’s leading run-scorer last season and has now followed it up with another good year, falling just 13 runs short of Ishan Kishan this campaign. After a relatively slow start, where De Kock admitted he was still feeling out sorts after the lockdown break, he found his mojo and never looked back.

Winning is a habit and the experience of lifting back-to-back titles with Mumbai can only be a benefit.

AB de Villiers: 8

Runs: 454 HS: 73* Ave: 45.40

De Villiers at his devastating best once again and will certainly come into the reckoning for the Proteas sooner rather than later. It’s just a pity that he could not single-handedly carry RCB on his back to an elusive title.

Faf du Plessis: 8

Runs: 449 HS: 87* Ave: 40.81

Arguably one of the most under-rated white-ball cricketers in the world, Du Plessis reminded everyone of his class in the UAE. Performing on an individual basis is often challenging in a struggling team, but Du Plessis maintained his high standards despite the Chennai Super Kings dynasty falling apart this season.

Chris Morris: 7

Wickets: 11, BB: 4/26, Ave: 19.09, Eco: 6.63

When Morris eventually got on the park after initially sitting out with a side strain, the $1.4million man made an immediate impact. His economy rate is among the very best in the tournament, even eclipsing Mumbai’s death specialist Jasprit Bumrah.

Imran Tahir: 3

Wickets: 1, BB: 1/24, Ave: 76.00, Eco: 6.90

A victim of Chennai’s selection policy, Tahir was overlooked for large parts of the tournament. When he finally got an opportunity, he was miserly without being threatening.

SA's Lungi Ngidi has been unable to hit the heights of IPL seasons past. Photo: twitter.com/NgidiLungi

Lungi Ngidi: 2

Wickets: 9, BB: 3/38, Ave: 18.55, Eco: 10.43

Unable to hit the heights of IPL seasons past, Ngidi leaked runs this year.

Dale Steyn: 1

Wickets: 1, BB: 1/33, Ave: 133.00, Eco: 11.40

The veteran was a shadow of the great bowler he was once and may soon have to consider calling time altogether.

David Miller: 0

Runs: 0 HS: 0 Ave: 0

Run out without facing a ball in the only game he played, Miller will want to forget IPL 2020 in a hurry.

