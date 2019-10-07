Gary Kirsten wasn't named as the new England coach despite being a favourite to replace Trevor Bayliss. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency/(ANA)

LONDON – South Africa’s Gary Kirsten lost out to Chris Silverwood for the position as England’s cricket coach. On Monday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that Silverwood had been appointed the new head coach of the England men's team.

Silverwood, 44, has been promoted from the role of bowling coach. He succeeds Trevor Bayliss, after the Australian stepped down following England’s 2-2 draw in the Ashes against Australia, having also guided them to their maiden ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 title earlier this year.

"We are delighted to confirm Chris as England Men’s Head Coach. We have gone through a thorough process and looked at all the options that were available to us. Chris was the standout candidate," said Ashley Giles, the ECB's managing director of men's cricket.

Other candidates for the England job included Alec Stewart and Kirsten.