The rain got the better of them and they headed to Port Elizabeth a day earlier than scheduled to start preparations for their Mzansi Super League playoff match against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, which takes place today.
“Our nets are under water,” Spartans captain Heinrich Klaasen, remarked, “there was no chance of us training there, so we got here on Wednesday morning and had a very good session - in the sun - here at St George’s Park in the afternoon.”
SuperSport Park like most of Centurion was flooded by the unseasonal rain of the last week, keeping the Spartans indoors some more. That is where they spent half of the Mzansi Super League as well, with Klaasen stating his team was lucky to qualify for the playoffs having only played five of their 10 round-robin matches.
“Having played so little, it’s been very difficult to build any rhythm. We are very fortunate to have gotten into the playoff having only played five games but it really shows the importance of getting that bonus point,” said Klaasen.