MUMBAI – The World Test Championship has already raised the excitement level in the longest format with points on offer for every match but an away win should earn a team double that is awarded for a victory at home, India captain Virat Kohli said on Wednesday.
The International Cricket Council has been determined to create a meaningful competition for tests, which is typically played over two-innings-a-side and upto five days, and the WTC has been designed to give proper context to bilateral matches.
The Championship will see the top nine test nations face-off over a two-year period, scoring points based on their success and culminating in a final at Lord's in June 2021.
World's top-ranked test side India lead the standings with three wins from as many matches with away victories against West Indies and the win over South Africa on Sunday.
"The importance of every game has become that much more," Kohli told reporters on Wednesday ahead of the team's second test against South Africa.