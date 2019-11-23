KOLKATA – India captain Virat Kohli embellished the pink-ball test with a sparkling century before his quick bowlers reduced Bangladesh to 152-6 in their second innings as the hosts closed on a 2-0 series sweep on day two of the second and final test on Saturday.
After India declared their first innings on 347-9 in their maiden day-night test, Bangladesh risked losing the match inside two days after slumping spectacularly to 14-4 in the seventh over.
But Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, who made 39 before a hamstring injury forced him to retire hurt, batted resolutely to force a third day at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
Bangladesh, dismissed for 106 in the first innings, still trail their hosts by 89 runs.
Ishant Sharma, who claimed 5-22 in the first innings, was the wrecker-in-chief in the second as well, returning 4-39 with an impeccable display of seam bowling.