NEW DELHI - India thrashed Bangladesh inside three days in the opening test to inch closer to their 12th successive home series victory but skipper Virat Kohli is only interested in maintaining high standards and not in flattering numbers.
Table-topping India have now won all six tests since the World Test Championship kicked in, including a 3-0 whitewash against South Africa last month to record their 11th consecutive test series victory at home.
India hardly broke a sweat as they triumphed by an innings and 130 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-test series which culminated with a day-night test in Kolkata from November 22.
Saturday's win was also the 10th innings victory under Kohli, the most by any Indian captain.
Asked if his team could dominate the game like Australia did in recent past, Kohli said: "The numbers and the records are there for everyone to see, that remains in the books. We haven't really focused on it.