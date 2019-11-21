KOLKATA – India maybe the last major test playing nation to embrace pink-ball cricket but they have left no stone unturned in promoting their first day-night test which will begin in front of a sellout crowd at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Friday.
The eastern Indian city is firmly in the grip of a pink fever and tickets for the first four days have already sold out.
City landmarks are being illuminated in pink to mark the occasion, and a ball-shaped pink blimp hovers over the 67,000-capacity stadium.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will headline the list of dignitaries and army paratroopers will descend to hand over pink balls to India captain Virat Kohli and his counterpart Mominul Haque.
"I don't remember similar excitement in any test in India in the last 20 years," cricket historian Boria Majumdar told Reuters.