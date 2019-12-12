PERTH - Batsman Marnus Labuschagne stroked his third straight majestic century, as Australia took advantage of a weakened New Zealand attack in fierce heat on the opening day of the first test on Thursday.
Australia, who won the toss and batted in the day-nighter, reached 248 for four at stumps with Labuschagne 110 not out and Travis Head unbeaten on 20.
Labuschagne batted through the final two sessions on a Perth Stadium pitch which was unresponsive before coming alive under the lights.
South Africa-born Labuschagne became just the ninth Australian batsman to notch three consecutive tons when he clubbed a six - just his second of his 12-test career - down the ground off spinner Mitchell Santner to add to his centuries posted against Pakistan in Brisbane and Adelaide.
He shared a 132-run third-wicket partnership with Steve Smith (43) to grab control of the contest when conditions were at their most oppressive.