MUMBAI - Critics of India's Rishabh Pant must leave the young wicketkeeper batsman alone and let him play with freedom, stand-in captain Rohit Sharma said on Saturday.
The 22-year-old has received lots of flak lately from India's coaching staff, pundits and the media after losing his wicket through loose shots and his position in the India test side has been taken by fit-again Wriddhiman Saha.
Former Australia batsman Dean Jones told Reuters this week that Pant needs to improve his off-side game if he wants to graduate from being a one-trick pony.
"There is a lot of talk happening about Rishabh Pant every day, every minute," Rohit, who is leading the hosts in place of rested regular captain Virat Kohli, told reporters ahead of Sunday's deciding final Twenty20 international against Bangladesh at Nagpur.
"I just feel that he needs to be allowed to do what he wants to do on the field. I would request everyone to just keep their eyes away from Rishabh Pant for a while."