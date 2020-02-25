Shafali Verma in action for India. Photo: IANS_ARCH

MELBOURNE – India opener Shafali Verma has set alight the Women's Twenty20 World Cup with her six-hitting prowess and her team want the 16-year-old to continue batting in the same carefree manner, team mate Shikha Pandey said. Verma smashed four sixes in her 17-ball 39 against Bangladesh on Monday to set up India's second successive victory in the tournament.

Her five sixes from two matches is also the highest by any player in the ongoing tournament and she has the backing of her team to continue the assault in the powerplay overs and beyond.

“We haven’t asked her to change anything. She's been given free licence to play her fearless brand of cricket,” medium pacer Pandey said after the victory against Bangladesh in Perth.

“She's amazing. At 16 I hadn't even started training to become a cricketer,” said Pandey who has taken five wickets from two matches.