Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LOOK: Virat Kohli dubbed ‘most disliked’ cricketer for unsporting antics in Test defeat

Virat Kohli who made scores of 11 and 20 in the match, as a fielder was constantly in the faces of the English batsmen throughout the Test match and was guilty of a number of inappropriate send-offs. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Virat Kohli who made scores of 11 and 20 in the match, as a fielder was constantly in the faces of the English batsmen throughout the Test match and was guilty of a number of inappropriate send-offs. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Centurion - India lost the fifth and final Test to hosts England in Birmingham on Wednesday, and they fell to defeat without grace as demonstrated by former captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli who made scores of 11 and 20 in the match, as a fielder was constantly in the faces of the English batsmen throughout the Test match and was guilty of a number of inappropriate send-offs.

Story continues below Advertisement

While not contravening ICC rules, the 33-year-old came off as arrogant and lacking in sportsmanship.

England scored a mammoth 378/3 in the fourth innings to claim a seven wicket victory, and inflict a humiliating defeat on Kohli and his India team.

More on this

Piers Morgan was particularly scathing.

Story continues below Advertisement

The rest of Twitter did not take kindly to the antics of Kohli.

Story continues below Advertisement

Others said Kohli’s behaviour was just plain embarrassing.

Story continues below Advertisement

One user couldn’t understand how Kohli has any fans at all.

While Kohli struggles for form at the moment, he remains on of the most accomplished batsmen in the game with 27 Test centuries and a batting average of 49.53. However, it’s because Kohli is so accomplished that his behaviour is so galling for many.

Another described Kohli as insufferable.

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

India CricketEngland CricketVirat KohliTest MatchesCricket

Share

Recent stories by:

Michael Sherman