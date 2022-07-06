LOOK: Virat Kohli dubbed ‘most disliked’ cricketer for unsporting antics in Test defeat

Centurion - India lost the fifth and final Test to hosts England in Birmingham on Wednesday, and they fell to defeat without grace as demonstrated by former captain Virat Kohli.
Kohli who made scores of 11 and 20 in the match, as a fielder was constantly in the faces of the English batsmen throughout the Test match and was guilty of a number of inappropriate send-offs.
While not contravening ICC rules, the 33-year-old came off as arrogant and lacking in sportsmanship.
England scored a mammoth 378/3 in the fourth innings to claim a seven wicket victory, and inflict a humiliating defeat on Kohli and his India team.
Piers Morgan was particularly scathing.
Kohli has a brass neck blowing mocking kisses at a bloke who’s scored three more Test hundreds in the past month than he has in the past 2.5 years. pic.twitter.com/9aO6rH1Abs— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 3, 2022
The rest of Twitter did not take kindly to the antics of Kohli.
Kohli should have been warned by now.— Nathan (@NathanielOUFC) July 4, 2022
Running up to the batsman to celebrate in their face.
A great player, but someone who you just can’t respect when he shows absolutely none to anyone else.
Others said Kohli’s behaviour was just plain embarrassing.
Virat Kohli’s celebration there is embarrassing and pathetic. I’d be having a word personally, don’t like it. It’s excessive and over the top for no reason #ENGvIND— Joe (@jm_bell95) July 4, 2022
One user couldn’t understand how Kohli has any fans at all.
Is Kohli the most dislikable cricketer ever— Liam Brophy (@Broph18) July 4, 2022
While Kohli struggles for form at the moment, he remains on of the most accomplished batsmen in the game with 27 Test centuries and a batting average of 49.53. However, it’s because Kohli is so accomplished that his behaviour is so galling for many.
No idea why #Kohli has to act the way he does. He’s a world class player, but blowing kisses to Bairstow on his way off... Seriously? #ENGvIND— Fabian Cowdrey (@fkcowdrey) July 3, 2022
Another described Kohli as insufferable.
Few players more insufferable in test cricket than Virat Kohli.— Joshua Jones (@joshuapsjones) July 3, 2022
Blowing kisses at Bairstow who’s scored more centuries today than Kohli has in about three years. Focus on your own game. #ENGvsIND
