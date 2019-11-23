FILE PHOTO: India captain Virat Kohli. Photo; Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

KOLKATA - Skipper Virat Kohli aced the pink-ball challenge with a sparkling 130 not out to help India consolidate their position against Bangladesh on day two of the second and final test at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Kohli went into India's first day-night test wary of the exaggerated swing of the heavily-lacquered ball but displayed no signs of any discomfort and helped India to 289-4 at lunch.

Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 12 at the other end with India, leading now by 183 runs, on course for their 12th consecutive home series victory.

After India resumed on 174-3, Ajinkya Rahane (51) brought up his fourth consecutive 50-plus but fell soon after adding 99 runs with his captain.

Kohli cover-drove Ebadot Hossain to reach 99 and, with the crowd chanting his name, took two off spinner Taijul Islam to bring up his 27th test century, 20th as test captain.