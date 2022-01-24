Marais Erasmus pleased to perform under pressure despite ’Covid-19 bubbles’

Cape Town - South African umpire Marais Erasmus is "pleased to have performed under difficult circumstances with Covid-19 bubbles" after being named ICC Umpire of the Year 2021 at the ICC Awards on Monday. A veteran of the epic 2019 World Cup final at Lord's, Erasmus was again called up to stand in last year's T20 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand in Dubai where he earned the respect of his peers and the international cricket fraternity.

“It's a real honour to win the ICC Umpire of the year award. To be honoured by the ICC Match Referees and International Test captains is recognition for a year of hard work and I’m pleased to have performed under difficult circumstances with Covid-19 bubbles and long periods away from home," Erasmus said. "A massive thanks to my wife Adéle and boys Chris and Geo for their unwavering support as well as ICC Umpire coach Karl Hurter for his support of me and many other umpires." The 2021 ICC Umpire of the Year Award sits alongside his successive Dave Shepherd Trophies, won in 2016 and 2017.