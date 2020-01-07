SYDNEY – Many Australians might still struggle to pronounce his surname but they certainly know who Marnus Labuschagne is after the 25-year-old smashed 896 runs in five tests against Pakistan and New Zealand over the home summer.
The irrepressible right-hander finished with an average of 112 for the five matches after a double century, two 150s, one century and three half centuries in eight innings.
His run tally was the best for an Australian in a five-test summer Down Under – bettering superlative efforts from Neil Harvey and Donald Bradman among others – and only nine runs short of Englishman Wally Hammond's 91-year-old record.
"What he's done is mind-blowing, really," coach Justin Langer told reporters on Tuesday.
"It's a great credit to him, it's a great credit to his mental and physical endurance.