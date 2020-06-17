Moeen named in England training group for West Indies tests

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been included in a 30-member group that will begin training at the Ageas Bowl from June 23 ahead of their first test against the West Indies on July 8, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Moeen, 32, had announced a break from test cricket in September last year after losing out on a central contract for the longest format for the 2019-20 season.

He played the last of his 60 tests in last year's Ashes series opener against Australia.

The training group, which includes eight uncapped players, will take part in a three-day practice match on July 1 after which a squad will be named for the first test, the ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/1683185/england-men-name-behind-closed-doors-training-group-ahead-of-first-test-against-west-indies.