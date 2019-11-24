KOLKATA – Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque accepted that his side failed the pink-ball challenge in their maiden day-night test against India but denied it was a mistake to take the plunge without adequate preparation.
A rampant India triumphed in a little over two days to complete a 2-0 series sweep in what was the first day-night test for both teams.
Asked if it was a mistake to accept India's proposal for a pink-ball test, Mominul said: "I don't think it was a wrong decision.
"We failed in this match but we had to play it at some point of time. It was a great learning experience. This was India's maiden pink-ball test too. So I don't think there was any problem with that decision."
Bangladesh were bowled out for 106 in the first innings and 195 in the second with their batsmen struggling against the exaggerated swing of the heavily-lacquered ball.