Morgan credits Lord's for helping develop reverse sweep

NEW DELHI - The reverse sweep has long been a high-yield shot in Eoin Morgan's batting repertoire and England's limited-overs captain says having Lord's as his home ground early on in his career helped him develop the skill.

"I started playing reverse sweep when I first came to London as a 16-year-old and signed up at Middlesex," Morgan said in a video posted on the website of the Kolkata Knight Riders, his Indian Premier League team.

"Playing at Lord's, the boundaries were very short square of the wicket and they are really long straight.

"When I played in the first team as a 17, 18-year-old, trying to clear the long straight boundary at Lord's was very difficult for me.

"So I started playing a lot more sweeps than probably your average player just because they were more effective at our home ground," said the versatile batsman.