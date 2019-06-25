LONDON – England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bowl against champions Australia in a World Cup group match at Lord's on Tuesday. A green-tinged pitch and overcast skies promised to assist England's pace attack as the hosts looked to bounce back from their 20-run defeat by Sri Lanka.

England retained the same side that lost at Headingley, with fast bowler Jofra Archer passed fit after feeling some tightness in his left side.

Australia made two changes from the side that Bangladesh by 48 runs in Nottingham, with off-spinner Nathan Lyon making his first appearance of the tournament in place of leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Jason Behrendorff replaced fellow paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Australia's David Warner and Aaron Finch walk out to bat. Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Only the top four at the end of the 10-team round-robin stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

Australia are currently second in the table while England are fourth but any more slip-ups for Morgan's men in their three remaining pool games against Australia, India and New Zealand could imperil their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

England, however, have won ten of their past 11 one-day internationals against Australia.

The teams are:

England

Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wkt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Sundaram Ravi (IND

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

