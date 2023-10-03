The South African Broadcast Corporation’s (SABC) bid to screen the 2023 Cricket World Cup has taken a turn for the worst. Multichoice, the rights holder for cricket in Sub-Saharan Africa, said in a statement that “after prolonged negotiations the SABC has rejected their latest proposal to possibly sub-license the broadcast rights of the World Cup on the basis of a proposed fee”.

In late September the national broadcaster announced they made an offer to Multichoice to air the tournament which gets underway on October 5 in India. The statement went on to say that Multichoice are disappointed that the SABC has rejected their offer as the broadcasting company says they offered significantly reduced commercial terms, given it’s current circumstances. This isn’t the first time the two parties are at odds just days before a World Cup.

Rugby fans were left wondering if they would be able to watch the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup in France, but Multichoice and the SABC were able to broker a deal on the eve of the tournament, with various sponsors coming on board to help the SABC pay. Right now it remains to be seen if local cricket fans will be able to see the Proteas in action on free-to-air television. South Africa start their against Sri Lanka on the October 7, as Temba Bavuma and his team go in search for that elusive Cricket World Cup title.