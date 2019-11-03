NEW DELHI – Bangladesh ended their 20-overs jinx against India after Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten half-century helped secure their seven-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 International on Sunday.
Their bowlers laid the platform for a memorable victory against their mighty neighbours by restricting India to 148-6 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
Mushfiqur, dropped in the deep on 38, made 60 not out and featured in a crucial partnership with Soumya Sarkar as Bangladesh finally humbled India in this format at the ninth attempt.
Rajkot hosts the second Twenty20 of the three-match series on Thursday.
Earlier, touring captain Mahmudullah elected to field after winning the toss ending speculation about the match being scrapped because of Delhi's notorious smog.