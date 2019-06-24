ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Afghanistan

SOUTHAMPTON – Put into bat, Bangladesh posted 262/7 against Afghanistan in a group match of the Cricket World Cup on a slow track at the Hampshire Bowl on Monday. Wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim was the leading scorer for his side with 83, while Shakib Al Hasan (51) registered his fifth 50-plus score in six innings to reclaim his position as the tournament’s leading run-getter.

Shakib Al Hasan may have departed to Mujeeb, but he made sure to go past fifty for the fifth time this tournament!#RiseOfTheTigers #BANvAFG | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/DBi5GEFO0N — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2019

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the pick of the Afghan bowlers, claiming 3/39 as his team chase their first victory of the tournament after six defeats in a row.

Bangladesh have two wins from six matches, which also includes a washed-out game against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh finish their 50 overs on 262/7.



Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored for his side with 83 while Mujeeb Ur Rahman starred for Afghanistan with 3/39 from his 10 overs. #BANvAFG | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Rvfai51m9J — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2019

Reuters