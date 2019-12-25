MELBOURNE – Queensland quick Michael Neser looks set to make his test debut against New Zealand on Thursday with Australia considering an unconventional five-man attack for the Boxing Day test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
The hosts, who can clinch the three-match series with a second successive victory, are wary of the surface at MCG where bowlers had to really toil for any success in recent times.
They will unveil their playing XI on Thursday morning but captain Tim Paine suggested playing a fifth specialist bowler, a ploy they last employed in 2013 in Sydney against Sri Lanka.
"Looking at the wicket in the last two or three Boxing Day test matches, it's been very hard to take 20 wickets," Paine told reporters on Wednesday.
"Our batting team has been scoring a lot of runs so if we were to go one more bowler, we would be comfortable they could do the job.