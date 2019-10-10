LONDON – England's new head coach Chris Silverwood believes his strong relationship with the players and continuity in the backroom structure will reap dividends in a bid to make the national team successful across all formats.
Silverwood was promoted from England bowling coach to replace World Cup-winning head coach Trevor Bayliss, who left last month after the drawn home Ashes series against Australia.
"I understand how the system works, how the team works. That continuity is key," Silverwood told a news conference on Thursday.
"The step up will bring a lot more responsibility. Not a lot will change. I'll have to step back a little bit, but I want (the players) to know I'm available.
"I think (there's a good) relationship between myself and the two captains, and I've got a strong relationship with all the players and backroom staff," he added referring to test skipper Joe Root and limited overs captain Eoin Morgan.