Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, October 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell in doubt for T20 World Cup

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell tosses a ball during a practice session

FILE - New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell tosses a ball during a practice session. Photo: Sajjad Hussain/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Wellington — New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is a doubt for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia starting this month after fracturing a finger in training on Friday.

Mitchell was ruled out of a tri-series also involving Pakistan and Bangladesh in New Zealand this week as a warm-up for the global tournament.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 31-year-old suffered the injury while batting in the nets in Christchurch.

He will remain in a cast for at least two weeks, meaning it may not come off before the Black Caps' opening World T20 match against Australia on October 22.

Medical staff will monitor the progress of Mitchell, who has enjoyed a productive 18 months in all three international formats.

More on this

Coach Gary Stead said it would be a blow if their hard-hitting batsman and medium-paced bowler was ruled out of the tournament.

"Daryl's become a really important player to our T20 unit and we're certainly going to miss his all-round skills and versatility in the tri-series," Stead said.

"With our first game of the World Cup in just over two weeks we need to take some (time) to consider Daryl's recovery timeline and his potential involvement in the tournament."

Story continues below Advertisement

AFP

Related Topics:

T20iCricket

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP