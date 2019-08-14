New Zealand's Kane Williamson wins the toss & says “we’ll have a bat!” Photo: @BlackCaps on twitter

GALLE – New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bat in the opening test against hosts Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

The two-test series, with the second match set for Colombo, is the first for both teams in the newly launched World Test Championship, which features the top nine test-playing nations competing in a league across two years.