New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 115 runs in Nelson on Tuesday. Photo: @BlackCaps on twitter

NELSON – New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 115 runs to complete a series whitewash in the third one-day international in Nelson on Tuesday. Chasing a mammoth target of 365, the tourists were all out for 249 in the 42nd over, with Thisara Perera the best of the visitors' batsmen on 80.

Ross Taylor top-scored for the New Zealanders with 137, and Henry Nicholls was unbeaten on 124 off just 80 balls after the Black Caps lost the toss and were sent in to bat.

Completed scoreboard in the third and final one-day international between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Nelson on Tuesday:

New Zealand

M. Guptill c Mendis b Malinga 2

C. Munro b Malinga 21

K. Williamson c de Silva b Sandakan 55

R. Taylor c de Silva b Malinga 137

H. Nicholls not out 124

J. Neesham not out 12

Extras: (b1, lb5, nb1, w6) 13

Total: (for 4 wickets; 50 overs) 364

Fall of wickets:

1-16 (Guptill), 2-31 (Munro), 3-147 (Williamson), 4-301 (Taylor)

Bowling:

Malinga 10-1-93-3 (1w), Chameera 8-0-55-0, Pradeep 9-1-77-0 (5w, 1nb), Perera 2-0-8-0, Sandakan 10-0-54-1, Shanaka 6-0-36-0, de Silva 5-0-35-0

Time to shake hands after a super series! 3-0 to NZ but some superb cricket from both sides 🏏 #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/zQENgIqEpG — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 8, 2019

Sri Lanka

N. Dickwella c Ferguson b Neesham 46

D. de Silva lbw Southee 36

K. Perera c Seifert b Ferguson 43

K. Mendis run out (Williamson/Seifert) 0

D. Shanaka lbw Sodhi 2

T. Perera c Guptill b Ferguson 80

M. Gunathilaka b Ferguson 31

P. Chameera c Southee b Ferguson 1

L. Malinga stumped (Seifert/Sodhi) 0

L. Sandakan not out 0

N. Pradeep b Sodhi 0

Extras: (lb4, w7) 10

Total: (all out; 41.4 overs) 249

Fall of wickets:

1-66 (de Silva), 2-107 (Dickwella), 3-107 (K. Mendis), 4-117 (Shanaka), 5-143 (M. Perera), 6-244 (T. Perera), 7-249 (Chameera), 8-249 (Gunathilaka), 9-249 (Malinga), 10-249 (Pradeep)

Bowling:

Southee 7-0-46-1 (4w), Henry 8-0-62-0 (2w), Ferguson 8-0-40-0 (1w), Neesham 5-0-34-1, Williamson 5-0-24-0, Sodhi 8.4-0-40-3

Toss: Sri Lanka

Result: New Zealand win by 115 runs

Series: New Zealand 3-0

Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Wayne Knights (NZL)

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Agence France-Presse (AFP)