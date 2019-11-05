NELSON — Colin de Grandhomme hit a half-century from 27 balls and New Zealand turned in an outstanding defensive bowling performance to beat England by 14 runs in the third Twenty20 international Tuesday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
De Grandhomme was out for 55 from 35 deliveries as New Zealand reached 180-7 after winning the toss.
Dawid Malan made 55 and James Vince 49 to put England on target for victory. But after being 139-3 at the end of the 15th over, the tourists crumbled and ended at 166-7.
Blair Tickner, in his second T20 international, took one wicket for two runs from his first nine balls, using bounce to good effect.
After facing some late pressure from the England batsmen, he returned to claim the crucial wicket of Vince in the 15th over to turn the tide of the match in New Zealand's favor. Tickner finished with 2-25 from his four overs while paceman Lockie Ferguson also took 2-25.