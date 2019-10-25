New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (left) will miss next month's home Twenty20 series against England. Photo: AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

LONDON – New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss next month's home Twenty20 series against England due to a hip injury, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday. Fast bowler Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in the five matches against England starting in Christchurch on November 1.

“We’ve been monitoring the injury for a while now and it’s the same issue that ruled him out of the final test against Bangladesh back in March," New Zealand coach Gary Stead told the NZC website https://www.nzc.nz/news-items/williamson-to-miss-t20s-with-hip-injury-southee-to-lead#.

“It’s disappointing timing for Kane at the start of an exciting Kiwi summer, but we feel it’s the right decision with a busy season ahead."