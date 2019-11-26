WELLINGTON – New Zealand Cricket chief David White visited England's Jofra Archer in his hotel on Tuesday to apologise for the racial abuse the fast bowler said he was subjected to in the first test at Mount Maunganui.
The England and New Zealand cricket boards both launched investigations on Monday after Archer reported racial abuse from a spectator to ground stewards at Bay Oval.
White said he had offered assurances to Archer that there would be extra security to ensure there was no repeat when the second test started in Hamilton on Friday.
"I just had a good chat to him," the NZC chief executive said in Hamilton.
"I said that we were very sorry that he had to experience that in our country and we're very disappointed, but he was very thankful I had made the effort to come see him."