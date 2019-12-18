MELBOURNE - New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult says he is "ticking all the right boxes" in his rehab as he looks to return for the Boxing Day test against Australia.
Boult was ruled out of the opener of the three-match series at Perth Stadium with a rib injury as injury-hit New Zealand suffered a 296-run thrashing in the pink-ball test.
The left-arm quick got through a nets session unscathed on a scorching hot day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday in a boost to Kane Williamson's team.
"(I'm) feeling pretty good. Probably a little bit frustrated to be on the sidelines watching the games go by," the 30-year-old told reporters.
"I feel like I've been rehabbing well. The ball's coming out alright, I'm hoping to be pushing for Boxing Day and getting back out there. The side has been the issue. It's about rehabbing that, letting it rest and cool down.