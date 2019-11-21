New Zealand rue missed chances as England battle through first day









England's Ben Stokes runs between the wickets during play on day one of the first cricket test between England and New Zealand at Bay Oval on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Baker WELLINGTON – New Zealand were left ruing a day of missed opportunities as England battled to 241-4 at the close of the first day's play in the opening test at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui on Thursday. England all-rounder Ben Stokes provided some late fireworks, which included hitting Trent Boult for four successive boundaries, to finish on 67 not out, leaving his side well placed to extend their advantage on Friday. Stokes's last four of that run came after the ball burst through the hands of Ross Taylor at first slip after he reacted late to the ball flying towards him. "We created a lot of chances which didn't go our way but they showed a lot of patience, took their time and batted pretty well," New Zealand pace bowler Neil Wagner told reporters. "Anything we threw at them they played quite well, at times they had a bit of luck, but sometimes you need a bit of luck."

England's Ollie Pope ducks under a bouncer during play on day one of the first cricket test on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Baker

The missed chance on Stokes was one of three gilt-edged opportunities New Zealand wasted on a day when their bowlers toiled on a pitch that offered them little assistance.

Even so they were still able to put pressure on the tourists.

Taylor and second slip Tom Latham had let a thick edge from Rory Burns fly between them when the opener was on 37. He went on to make 52 before being caught behind off Colin de Grandhomme.

Burns, who played and missed several times during the middle session, also appeared to get a thin edge through to wicketkeeper BJ Watling on the final delivery of the fifth over of the day when on 10 and England were 14-0.

There was a half-hearted appeal but captain Kane Williamson chose not to review, even though technology suggested Burns did nick the ball.

Wagner felt New Zealand were still well in the game heading into day two.

"By no stretch have they got away from us, if we can come back in the morning and get a couple of early wickets, we'll be in a really good position," he said.

The second match of the two-test series takes place in Hamilton from Nov. 29 to December 3.

Not out England batsmen Ben Stokes left, and Ollie Pope walk from the field at the close of play on day one on Thursday, Photo: AP Photo/Mark Baker

Reuters