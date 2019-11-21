WELLINGTON – New Zealand were left ruing a day of missed opportunities as England battled to 241-4 at the close of the first day's play in the opening test at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui on Thursday.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes provided some late fireworks, which included hitting Trent Boult for four successive boundaries, to finish on 67 not out, leaving his side well placed to extend their advantage on Friday.
Stokes's last four of that run came after the ball burst through the hands of Ross Taylor at first slip after he reacted late to the ball flying towards him.
"We created a lot of chances which didn't go our way but they showed a lot of patience, took their time and batted pretty well," New Zealand pace bowler Neil Wagner told reporters.
"Anything we threw at them they played quite well, at times they had a bit of luck, but sometimes you need a bit of luck."