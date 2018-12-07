New Zealand players celebrate another Pakistan wicket in Abu Dhabi. Photo: @ICC on twitter

ABU DHABI – New Zealand set Pakistan a target of 280 runs to win the series-deciding third and final Test after declaring their second innings at 353-7 on the fifth day in Abu Dhabi on Friday.



Kane Williamson failed to add to his overnight score of 139 while Henry Nicholls remained unbeaten on 126 after New Zealand resumed on 272-4.





Pakistan have a minimum of 79 overs to reach the target. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah finished with 4-129, finishing on 29 wickets for the series.





The three-match series is tied at 1-1 after New Zealand won the first Test in Abu Dhabi by four runs before Pakistan bounced back with victory by an innings and 16 runs in Dubai.





Scoreboard after New Zealand's second innings on the fifth day of the third and final Test between Pakistan and New Zealand at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday:





New Zealand 1st innings 274

(K. Williamson 89, BJ Watling 77 not out; Bilal Asif 5-65, Yasir Shah 3-75)





Pakistan 1st innings 348

(Azhar Ali 134, Asad Shafiq 104; W. Somerville 4-75)





New Zealand declared their second innings at 353-7 on the fifth day in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Photo: @ICC on twitter

New Zealand 2nd innings (overnight 272-4)





J. Raval lbw b Shaheen 0





T. Latham c Sohail b Yasir 10





K. Williamson lbw b Hasan 139





W. Somerville lbw b Yasir 4





R. Taylor c Asif b Shaheen 22





H. Nicholls not out 126





C. de Grandhomme c Asif b Yasir 26





BJ Watling b Yasir 0





T. Southee not out 15





Extras: (b9, lb 1, nb 1) 11





Total: (for seven wkts dec; 113 overs) 353





Still to bat: BJ Watling, C. de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel, T. Southee, T. Boult





Fall of wickets:

1-1 (Raval), 2-24 (Latham), 3-37 (Somerville), 4-60 (Taylor), 5-272 (Williamson), 6-334 (Grandhomme), 7-334 (Watling)





Bowling:

Hasan 16-5-62-1, Shaheen 20-5-85-2, Yasir 39-8-129-4, Asif 36-6-62-0 (1nb), Azhar 1-0-2-0, Hafeez 1-0-3-0





Toss: New Zealand





Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Ian Gould (ENG)





TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)





Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)





Agence France-Presse (AFP)



