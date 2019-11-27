New Zealand paceman Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme have been ruled out of the second test against England in Hamilton after sustaining injuries, the team said on Wednesday. Photo: Ross Setford/Reuters

WELLINGTON – New Zealand paceman Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme have been ruled out of the second test against England in Hamilton after sustaining injuries, the team said on Wednesday. Boult had strained a muscle overlying one of his ribs on his right side but was cleared of bone stress by a scan, the team said.

De Grandhomme had torn a left lower abdominal muscle, sustained during the second fielding innings in the first test win over England at Bay Oval.

Uncapped Northern Districts all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been drafted into the New Zealand squad following strong form in the domestic Plunket Shield, the team said.

Both Boult and De Grandhomme would be rested at home and begin rehabilitation ahead of New Zealand's three-test tour of Australia starting Dec. 7.