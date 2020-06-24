No positive Covid-19 tests for England ahead of West Indies series

LONDON – England's 30-man training group for the upcoming three-test series against the West Indies returned no positive tests for Covid-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

The ECB said in a statement that a total of 702 tests were conducted from June 3-23 on players and match officials plus ECB, venue, hotel and support staff, with all of them negative.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been delayed in joining the squad after he had a precautionary test for Covid-19 when a member of his household felt unwell last weekend. The result of that test is expected to be announced on Thursday.

The first test match is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators followed by games in Manchester.

England will then host Pakistan in three tests and three Twenty20 internationals starting on July 30 but doubts remain over whether the tour can go ahead after the Pakistan Cricket Board said 10 of their players tested positive for the virus.