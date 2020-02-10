Yashasvi Jaiswal of India celebrates after scoring 50 runs during the 2020 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Final against Bangladesh at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – There were no South Africans picked in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup Team of the Tournament announced on Monday. Bangladesh upset India in the final to claim top honours in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

It was little surprise that South Africa did not have any team members selected in the team of the tournament, after finishing in a lowly eighth position as hosts. In fact, the Lawrence Mahatlane-coached SA Under-19s managed only two wins in the tournament - victories over minnows Canada and United Arab Emirates during the group stages.

The Tigers won a rain-affected final, chasing down India’s 177 to win by three wickets by the DLS method, suitably capping off a thrilling tournament in South Africa.

The official team of the tournament features representatives from six sides and is skippered by Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali, with Ibrahim Zadran, Nyeem Young and Player of the Tournament Yashasvi Jaiswal all included.