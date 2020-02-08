WELLINGTON – An ill Tim Southee and a superb debut from Kyle Jamieson helped New Zealand to a tense 22-run victory over India in their second one day international at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday and clinch the three-match series with a game to spare.
Southee was unsure as to whether he would play the game due to a gastroenteritis outbreak that forced Mitchell Santner out and assistant coach Luke Ronchi to act as a substitute fielder, but took 2-41 before he left the field after his 10 overs.
India were dismissed for 251 in 48.3 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (55) producing a superb rearguard fightback after he came to the crease with his side in trouble at 96-5 and almost won the game in partnership with fast bowler Navdeep Saini (45).
New Zealand had scored 273-8 in their innings with Ross Taylor following up his century in the first match in Hamilton with 73 not out.
Taylor combined with debutant bowler Jamieson (25 not out) in an unbroken 76-run ninth wicket partnership to give their team a respectable target after they had wasted a golden opportunity to score a total in excess of 300.